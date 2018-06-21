Mary J. Blige To Star In Police Brutality Themed Horror Film “Body Cam”

Multi-talented Mary J. Blige will have the opportunity to flex her acting chops once again. After her two-time Oscar-nominated performance in Netflix’s ‘Mudbound,’ Mary is set to star in new police brutality centered film, “Body Cam.”

“The story has been described as a tonal blend of ‘Get Out’ and ‘End of Watch,’” The Hollywood report describes.

The film follows LAPD officers who are haunted by the spirit of a young Black man whose life was ended at the hands of White cops. The entire tragedy was captured by a body cam that was destroyed in a cover-up plot. Mary’s character becomes vexed by visions and begins to investigate what happened.

The script was written by Richmond Riedel and rewritten by Nicholas McCarthy and John Ridley, THR reports.

Keyaira Kelly Posted June 21, 2018

