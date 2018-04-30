Local
This May Be The Most Expensive Travel Season In Years

Melissa Wade

Posted 4 hours ago
Analysis say, “This will be the most expensive driving season since 2014.”  Crude oil prices are at the highest level in more than three years and expected to climb higher, pushing up gasoline prices along the way.

The U.S. daily national average for regular gasoline is now $2.81 per gallon. That’s up from about $2.39 per gallon a year ago, according to Oil Price Information Service. And across the U.S., 13 percent of gas stations are charging $3 per gallon or more, AAA said last week.

Source:  Read more at WRAL.com

Continue reading This May Be The Most Expensive Travel Season In Years

