Triangle Gas Prices On The Rise

Melissa Wade

Posted 5 hours ago
Gas prices are skyrocketing and according to AAA, gas prices in Fayetteville, Raleigh and Durham are about 20 cents a gallon higher than they were a month ago.

In some cases, gas prices are more than 40 cents a gallon higher than they were last year.

In some parts of the country, prices are around $4 per gallon. AAA said the average price for a gallon of regular is $2.76 a gallon.

Source:  WRAL.com

NC gas prices rise

