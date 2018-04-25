Triangle Gas Prices On The Rise

Gas prices are skyrocketing and according to AAA, gas prices in Fayetteville, Raleigh and Durham are about 20 cents a gallon higher than they were a month ago.

In some cases, gas prices are more than 40 cents a gallon higher than they were last year.

In some parts of the country, prices are around $4 per gallon. AAA said the average price for a gallon of regular is $2.76 a gallon.

Source: WRAL.com

