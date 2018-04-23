Entertainment News
Lazy Paparazzi: Tiffany Haddish Goes Off On Camera Guy Who Watched Her Struggle With Her Luggage At LAX

The comedian had some choice words for a camera man idly watching her load up her car with luggage.

Posted April 23, 2018
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - August 15, 2017

Source: James Devaney / Getty

Comedian Tiffany Haddish went off on a TMZ papparrazi camera guy for watching her and her friends stuggle with luggage at LAX.

Haddish took to IG to detail a story of landing in Los Angles, only to find a camera guy waiting to ask her questions, without offering to help with her suitcases.

During the rant, the 38-year-old revealed she would’ve answered his questions and even finally revealed who bit Beyonce, if he had only lended a hand.

TMZ released this statement on the matter:

“Truth is … our camera guy was just doing his job — which doesn’t include loading luggage —  but there’s always room to lend a helping hand.”

Separation of work and humanity?

Watch the video below:

 

