Black 911 Operator Sentenced To Jail For Hanging Up On Emergency Calls

News One
Black 911 Operator Sentenced To Jail For Hanging Up On Emergency Calls

However, a white 911 operator was barely punished after a teenager died.

Posted April 19, 2018
Crenshanda Williams, 43, worked at Houston Emergency Center from Oct 2015 to March 2016. During her time there, she took thousands of calls lasting less than 20 seconds, according to NBC. During one call on March 12, 2016, she hung up on a man reporting a robbery at a convenience store. When the man called back and police arrived, the store manager had been shot and killed. Also, Williams allegedly hung up on a security guard reporting reckless driving and she can allegedly be heard saying, “Ain’t nobody got time for this. For real,” according to documents.

Other calls ranged from robberies and homicides to speeding vehicles.Reportedly, she confessed to hanging up on calls, saying “she did not want to talk to anyone.”

The New York Post reports, “The Harris County district attorney’s office says jurors on Wednesday found 44-year-old Crenshanda Williams guilty of interference with emergency telephone calls, a misdemeanor.” She was sentenced to 10 days in jail and 18 months of probation.

While her actions are despicable and she deserves to be punished, it is interesting how she gets time in jail when Amber Smith, a white 911 operator, received a call from 16-year-old Kyle Plush who was being crushed in his van (he was reaching over the third row seat of his Honda Odyssey minivan to retrieve tennis gear) and died. Smith claimed she had trouble hearing Plush and her screen froze when she tried to document the call. However, Police Chief Eliot Isaac said, “Apparently there was some trouble on the line. She did press the tone to indicate she’s having trouble on the line that could possibly be a call received from a hearing-impaired person, but again those are things that have been conveyed preliminary.” However, her supervisors said it was “unacceptable” that police were not radioed again. Plush’s body was found four hours later.

Amber’s punishment? She was placed on temporary leave and returned to work yesterday.

Again, they both deserve to be punished, but one punishment seems more extreme than the other.

