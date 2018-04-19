Radio One Exclusive
Willie Moore Jr. & His Wife Are Expecting Baby No. 3! [VIDEO]

Willie Moore Jr's 'Happily After All' Book Release Celebration

Congrats are in order for our very own Willie Moore Jr. and his wife Patricia who are expecting their third child!

The two announced the big news yesterday (April 18) on Instagram in front of their two sons who didn’t even believe them when they were told they were going to be big brothers.

Watch their reveal below:

 

 

