Former First Lady Barbara Bush Passes Away

Melissa Wade

Posted 5 hours ago
Barbara Bush, former first lady of George H.W. Bush, died Tuesday according to a statement made by the office of George H.W. Bush.

Barbara Bush was 92.

In a previous statement Sunday, the family said Barbara had decided not to seek any additional medical treatment and instead sought comfort care at home for unspecified health complications.

