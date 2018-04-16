Local
Home > Local

Millions Of Eggs Recalled In North Carolina

Melissa Wade

Posted 18 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Eggs

Source: Thinkstock / Thinkstock

 

Wait before you eat that breakfast this morning!  More than 200 million eggs are being recalled over fears of salmonella.

The eggs were distributed from the farm in Hyde County, N.C., and reached consumers in Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia through retail stores and restaurants.

They were sold under the brand names Country Daybreak; Crystal Farms; Coburn Farms; Sunshine Farms; Glenview; Great Value; as well as at Walmart and Food Lion stores.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, 22 illnesses have been reported so far.

The recall involves eggs with the plant number P-1065, with the Julian date range of 011 through 102 printed on either side of the carton or package.

Source… read more at USAtoday.com

egg recall in North Carolina , Salmonella

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Millions Of Eggs Recalled In North Carolina

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Today Is The Last Day To Register To…
 3 days ago
04.15.18
National Alliance on Mental Illness Sponsors Statewide Walk…
 3 days ago
04.15.18
Charlotte’s Shame – Segregated Schools
 6 days ago
04.11.18
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 1 week ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 1 week ago
04.08.18
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 1 week ago
04.06.18
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 1 month ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 1 month ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 1 month ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 2 months ago
02.28.18