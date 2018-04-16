Millions Of Eggs Recalled In North Carolina

Wait before you eat that breakfast this morning! More than 200 million eggs are being recalled over fears of salmonella.

The eggs were distributed from the farm in Hyde County, N.C., and reached consumers in Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia through retail stores and restaurants.

They were sold under the brand names Country Daybreak; Crystal Farms; Coburn Farms; Sunshine Farms; Glenview; Great Value; as well as at Walmart and Food Lion stores.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, 22 illnesses have been reported so far.

The recall involves eggs with the plant number P-1065, with the Julian date range of 011 through 102 printed on either side of the carton or package.

Source… read more at USAtoday.com

