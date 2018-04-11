One Of Devonte Hart’s Parents Sent A Disturbing 3 A.M. Text And Then Went Silent

On March 26, Devonte Hart, his five siblings and his adoptive parents were reportedly in an SUV that went off a cliff in Northern California. His adoptive parents Jennifer and Sarah Hart, both 39, and three of the children, Markis Hart, 19; Jeremiah Hart, 14; and Abigail Hart, 14, have all been reported dead. Their three other adopted children are missing, 16-year-old Hannah Hart, 12-year-old Sierra Hart and 15-year-old Devonte, who is known for a viral photo in which he is hugging a police officer in November 2014, are missing. However, a body of a Black female has been found, which authorities believe could be Hannah or Sierra, but are waiting for an autopsy report. The family lived in Woodland, Washington, near Portland, Oregon, and were reportedly on a road trip.

Police believe the crash was intentional and have been searching for more information about the Hart family. Most recently it was discovered just hours before the SUV crashed into the Pacific Ocean on March 26, a rep from Child Protective Services called 911 about getting access to the Hart home. She had concerns the children weren’t being fed. Soon after that call, the Hart family’s SUV was found crashed into the Pacific Ocean.

Now, the Oregonian is reporting Sarah Hart sent a disturbing text at 3 a.m. on March 24 to a friend named Cheryl, “Sarah Hart sent a middle-of-the-night text message to a friend only hours after Washington child protective services first visited the family’s home, saying she was so sick she might have to go to the hospital, according to 911 records obtained by The Oregonian/OregonLive.” The friend “was unsuccessful in reaching Sarah afterward. By 8 a.m., the family, authorities would later learn, was in Newport, Oregon.”

Cheryl claims Sarah disappeared after the text, calling 911 on Monday, March 26 at 1:15 p.m., “Nobody has been able to get ahold of her, talk to her or seen her since.” The friend asked for a welfare check at the family’s home and also said Sarah’s cell phone appeared to be dead. Three hours later, a Highway 1 traveler would “discover the Hart family’s SUV at the bottom of a scenic cliff in Northern California and alert authorities.”

There have been years of abuse reported from Sarah and Jennifer Hart, which dates back in 2008.

Below is the famous photo of Devonte Hart.

