Missile Strike In Syria, Israel To Blame

Many people (men, women and children) have been killed the latest suspected chemical attack in Syria. At least 48 people died over the weekend in the rebel-held town of Douma; most observers believe those killed were victims of a poison gas attack.

Images of women and children gasping and convulsing spread around the globe quickly. The President strongly condemned the attack, blamed it on the Syrian regime and even criticized Russia’s Vladimir Putin for supporting the Syrians. It’s the first time Trump’s ever badmouthed Putin by name in a tweet. Russia called it all a hoax.

Trump promised a “big price to pay” for the attack, but didn’t specify.

