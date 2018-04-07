Entertainment News
This Member Of Beyoncé’s Family Believes Tiffany Haddish Went ‘Too Far’ With The Face Biting Scandal

Stepdad Richard Lawson believes that 'The Last OG" star "took advantage" of the situation.

Posted 20 hours ago
Celebrities Visit 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' - August 15, 2

Source: Ray Tamarra / Getty

While the case of #WhoBitBeyonce has reportedly been solved (damn Sanaa Lathan!)this member of Bey’s family has some harsh words for Tiffany Haddish.

During an interview with PEOPLE promoting his new BET show “In Contempt,” the singer’s stepfather Richard Lawson admitted that he’s not happy about how the scandal went down, specifically with how the “Last OG” star handled the situation.

Tina Knowles & Richard Lawson

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty

“Listen, drop it, that’s my suggestion. Drop it, it’s just a bunch of crap,” he said. “I think Tiffany just took advantage of a moment [and] tried to move the needle for her own thing.”

“There’s nothing to it,” he added.

As we previously reported, Haddish shared this hilarious story in a recent GQ interview where she told the men’s magazine that an unnamed actress was flirting with Jay, which got Bey in her feelings. She apparently confronted the starlet who brushed her off and then bit her.

Tiffany told GQ that while she didn’t see the bite happen, she did see Beyoncé walk over to Jay and say, “Jay! Come here! This bitch!”

One of Beyoncé’s friends later revealed that the actress in question had bit Bey on the face, which made Tiffany want to fight like Bey was her own sister. However, Bey told her to let it go and chill.

This moment was captured in this selfie:

 

We really hope Tiffany learned her lesson with this one! Some things need to be kept to yourself.

