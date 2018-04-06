National
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia's 35 Year Cinema Ban

Chadwick Boseman

Source: Marvel Studios / Marvel StudiosThere is a new milestone for the record breaking movie. On April 18 in a new movie theater in Riyadh Marvel’s blockbuster movie Black Panther is set to break Saudi Arabia’s 35 year cinema ban. Saudi Arabia will release the Marvel superhero blockbuster with a gala premiere making the movie the first screening of a movie release in the kingdom since Saudi Arabia movie theaters were banned in the early 1980s.

The removal of the ban was announced last December as a drive by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to transform Saudi society and boost the economy.

