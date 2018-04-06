Local
15 Injured In Hope Mills Car Crash

Jerry Smith

Authorities reported that Thursday night over a dozen people were taken to the hospital after two SUVs crashed head-on into each other in Cumberland County.

It was reported that 15 people were admitted to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. The crash happened at the intersection of Rockfish and Camden roads in Hope Mills.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol the people admitted to the hospital included small children, teenagers and adults. Most people had minor bumps and bruises.

Source: wral.com

 



