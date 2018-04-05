Why Can’t Cops Recognize A Gun? Another Unarmed Black Man Is Killed

Descalating the encounter and better community policing could have alerted NYPD officers that a mentally ill Black man was unarmed—before they gunned him down on Wednesday afternoon.
See Also: Air Force Veteran Anthony Hill Fatally Shot By Police Officer After Mental Episode
Four officers — one in uniform, three in plainclothes — killed Saheed Vassell, 34, in a hail of 10 bullets on a Brooklyn sidewalk. The officers responded to calls about a Black man with a gun. But it turned out that Vassell, who reportedly suffers from bipolar disorder, was holding a pipe. No firearm was found at the scene, the New York Daily News reported.
He allegedly “took a two-handed shooting stance” and pointed the pipe at the cops, according to the police.
However, the officers didn’t try to diffuse the situation—not even warning him to put down the object.
“They just hopped out of the car. It’s almost like they did a hit. They didn’t say please. They didn’t say put your hands up, nothing,” said Jaccbot Hinds, who witnessed the killing.
Indeed, the officers called for an ambulance about 27 seconds after they arrived at the scene, according to the newspaper.
The NYPD has been promoting its community policing program, but there was clearly a breakdown. Vassell, the father of a teenage son, was known in the Crown Heights community to suffer from mental illness.
“The officers from the neighborhood, they know him,” said Andre Wilson, Vassell’s longtime friend. “He has no issue with violence … This shouldn’t have happened at all.”
Neighborhood policing is at the core of the department’s approach to crime reduction, through building relationship with residents. Just the opposite happened on Wednesday.
An angry crowd gathered around the police tape after the shooting. Residents shouted at the officers and pointed out the cops involved in the incident.
SEE ALSO:
Watch Michael Eric Dyson Destroy Trump In MLK Speech
Surveillance Image Surfaces As Search Continues For Devonte Hart And His Siblings
43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
46 photos Launch gallery
1. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24
Source:Getty
1 of 46
2. Ramarley Graham, 18
Source:Getty
2 of 46
3. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31
Source:Getty
3 of 46
4. Trayvon Martin, 17
Source:Getty
4 of 46
5. Wendell Allen, 20
Source:Getty
5 of 46
6. Kendrec McDade, 19
Source:Getty
6 of 46
7. Larry Jackson Jr., 32
Source:Getty
7 of 46
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24
Source:Getty
8 of 46
9. Jordan Baker, 26
Source:Getty
9 of 46
10. Victor White lll, 22
Source:Getty
10 of 46
11. Dontre Hamilton, 31
Source:Getty
11 of 46
12. Eric Garner, 43
Source:Getty
12 of 46
13. John Crawford lll, 22
Source:Getty
13 of 46
14. Michael Brown, 18
Source:Getty
14 of 46
15. Ezell Ford, 25
Source:Getty
15 of 46
16. Dante Parker, 36
Source:Getty
16 of 46
17. Kajieme Powell, 25
Source:Getty
17 of 46
18. Laquan McDonald, 17
Source:Getty
18 of 46
19. Akai Gurley, 28
Source:Getty
19 of 46
20. Tamir Rice, 12
Source:Getty
20 of 46
21. Rumain Brisbon, 34
Source:Getty
21 of 46
22. Jerame Reid, 36
Source:Getty
22 of 46
23. Charly Keunang, 43
Source:Getty
23 of 46
24. Tony Robinson, 19
Source:Getty
24 of 46
25. Walter Scott, 50
Source:Getty
25 of 46
26. Freddie Gray, 25
Source:Getty
26 of 46
27. Brendon Glenn, 29
Source:Getty
27 of 46
28. Samuel DuBose, 43
Source:Getty
28 of 46
29. Christian Taylor, 19
Source:Getty
29 of 46
30. Jamar Clark, 24
Source:Getty
30 of 46
31. Mario Woods, 26
Source:Getty
31 of 46
32. Quintonio LeGrier, 19
Source:Getty
32 of 46
33. Gregory Gunn, 58
Source:Getty
33 of 46
34. Akiel Denkins, 24
Source:Getty
34 of 46
35. Alton Sterling, 37
Source:Getty
35 of 46
36. Philando Castile, 32
Source:Getty
36 of 46
37. Terrence Sterling, 31
Source:Getty
37 of 46
38. Terence Crutcher, 40
Source:Getty
38 of 46
39. Keith Lamont Scott, 43
Source:Getty
39 of 46
40. Alfred Olango, 38
Source:Getty
40 of 46
41. Jordan Edwards, 15
Source:Getty
41 of 46
42. Stephon Clark, 22
42 of 46
43. Danny Ray Thomas, 34
43 of 46
44. DeJuan Guillory, 27
44 of 46
45. DeJuan Guillory, 27
45 of 46
46. DeJuan Guillory, 27
46 of 46