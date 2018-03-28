Local
Home > Local

Autopsy Of Man In Raleigh Police Custody Revealed

Melissa Wade

Posted 2 hours ago
9 reads
Leave a comment
African man being placed in backseat of police car

Source: Hill Street Studios / Getty

Curtis Roemon Mangum died on January 10th while in police custody of the Raleigh police department.

The full autopsy just released Tuesday provides new details about the final moments of the 32-year-old man.  Mangum was one of several men pulled over in a southeast Raleigh traffic stop on January 10, after police suspected there were drugs in the car.

Paramedics were called and they found Mangum was conscious, alert and breathing normally, but a few hours later Mangum was dead and the family demanding answers.

The autopsy showed Mangum had alcohol and cocaine in his system, and a plastic baggie was found in his stomach.  The coroner ruled his death an accident – from acute cocaine and alcohol intoxication.

Read more about these finding at ABC11.com

autopsy , Curtis Roemon Mangum , died in police custody , Raleigh police department

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Autopsy Of Man In Raleigh Police Custody Revealed

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 2 weeks ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 2 weeks ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 3 weeks ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 4 weeks ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 4 weeks ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 1 month ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 month ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 2 months ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 2 months ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 2 months ago
02.06.18