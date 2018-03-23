Local
Join The Light For “Easter Events”

Melissa Wade

Posted 3 hours ago
Easter Egg hunts are fun for the kids and the entire family.  The Light 103.9 would like to invite you to a few things that we are doing for Easter.

 

Easter Egg Extravaganza at the Zaxby’s (Kill 03/28/18)

Join The Light 103.9 on Wednesday March 28th for the Easter Egg Extravaganza at the Zaxby’s restaurant located at in Knightdale. The Easter Egg Hunt is free and open to the public and will be from 5 to 8 pm.  There will be games, prizes, Easter egg hunts for several different age groups and more. We’ll see you there.

3000 Eggs @ 3000 Rock Quarry Road liner (kill 3/31/18 3pm)

Join The Light 103.9 at Word Of God Fellowship Church on Saturday March 31st for Three thousand eggs at Three thousand Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh. The Easter Egg Hunt is free and open to the public and will be from 12 noon to 3pm. There will be games, prizes, Easter egg hunts for several different age groups and more. We look forward to seeing you there!

