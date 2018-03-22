Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg Addresses Data Breach

Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg ended up in headlines as news broke this weekend that Cambridge Analytica, a data firm with ties to President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, accessed information from 50 million Facebook users without their knowledge, and might have kept that data even after Facebook told the company to delete it.

The discovery put Facebook and Zuckerberg under the microscope for their handling of user data and privacy.

On Wednesday, Zuckerberg addressed the scandal publicly through a post on Facebook. He wrote that the company made “mistakes” and outlined how it has changed its policies to make sure that user data is protected.

Facebook changed its platform in 2014 as a way to limit the amount of data that third-party developers could access.

According to Zuckerberg, Facebook plans to alert everyone whose data was accessed by Cambridge Analytica. But he added that he wishes the company hadn’t waited so long to tell people what happened.

However ultimately, he said, he’s learned from his missteps.

