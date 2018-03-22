Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

The Weinstein Company Owes Malia Obama Money For Internship

Which other celebrities still need to be paid?

Hello Beautiful

Posted 14 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
President Obama Hosts Canadian PM Trudeau On His Official Visit To Washington

Source: Pool / Getty

The Weinstein Company has yet to pay Malia Obama for some of the hard work she did as an intern last year.

The Weinstein Company needs to run Malia her money.

When the Weinstein Company filed for bankruptcy following Harvey Weinstein’s extensive sexual assault scandal, it left more than a few employees and clients high and dry. TheYBF.com reports that the company hasn’t paid Malia everything she’s owed from her 2017 internship.

She’s in lofty company, according to the company’s bankruptcy filing. On the 394-page-list of creditors, Ryan Coogler, Robert De Niro, and Heidi Klum are also named among those waiting on their checks from The Weinstein Company.

It’s unclear how much The Weinstein Company actually owes, but the filing estimates between $500 million and $1 billion in liabilities and up to $1 billion in assets.

RELATED STORIES:

Malia Obama And Rumored Boyfriend Live It Up In The Big Apple

Malia Obama Caught Kissing Mystery Man At Harvard Football Game

Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump Defend Malia Obama’s Right to Privacy

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The Weinstein Company Owes Malia Obama Money For Internship

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 6 days ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 7 days ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 2 weeks ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 3 weeks ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 3 weeks ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 1 month ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 month ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 1 month ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 1 month ago
02.06.18