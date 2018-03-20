Entertainment News
Wendy Williams Returns To Show After Health Scare

Posted 2 hours ago
Build Series Presents Wendy Williams Discussing Her Daytime Talk Show

Wendy Williams returned back to work after 3 weeks of Dr. recommended R&R.  Wendy admitted to putting her health on the back burner and the cause of her fainting spell on live TV during her show.

A tearful Wendy Williams returned to the set of her morning talk show, nearly a month after health issues forced her off the air.

“So it’s really good to be back. Nice to be missed,” she said as her studio audience stood and applauded. “Thank you for not replacing us. Thank you for being here today.”

Williams joked about her “three weeks of house arrest.”

“I was tired of TV,” she said. “How many times can you fix the same throw pillow?”

But she got teary-eyed while thanking her show staff for being there in her absence. “Thank you for being my special people,” she said.

