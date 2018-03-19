Snapchat’s Stocks Fall After Rihanna Blasts An Ad

Singer Rihanna slammed Snapchat about an ad for a mobile game that featured her and Chris Brown in association with their domestic abuse issue.

The ad in question was for the mobile game “Would You Rather?,” and it presented users with two options: “Slap Rihanna” or “Punch Chris Brown.” Brown pleaded guilty in 2009 to beating Rihanna during an argument while they were dating.

The singer tore into the app on Thursday for allowing an offensive ad to appear on its platform. Her remark sent Snap (SNAP)’s stock down nearly 4%, erasing nearly $800 million from its market value. Snap’s stock closed down 1% on Friday.

Rihanna issued a statement on her Instagram account calling out Snap for the ad.

“Now SNAPCHAT I know you already know you ain’t my fav app out there! But I’m just trying to figure out what the point was with this mess!” the singer wrote. “I’d love to call it ignorance but I know you ain’t that dumb. You spent money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to DV victims and made a joke of it.”

Read more at CNN.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: