NCCU Heading Back After Loss In NCAA

Melissa Wade

Posted 4 hours ago
Hats off to NCCU head coach Levelle Moton on taking our loved NCCU Eagles to the NCAA once again.  Unfortunately the Eagles didn’t compare to well with the Tigers.

North Carolina Central will leave Dayton once again still searching for the school’s first NCAA Tournament win. The Eagles were defeated by Texas Southern, 64-46, on Wednesday night as part of the First Four games.

The Tigers advance to play Xavier, the No. 1 seed in the West, on Friday in Nashville.

The Eagles (19-16) will return to Durham 0-3 in NCAA Tournament appearances.

Continue reading NCCU Heading Back After Loss In NCAA

