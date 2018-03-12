Local
Home > Local

Monday Snow In The Area: Timeline

Melissa Wade

Posted 3 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
Snowflake ornamen

Source: Kristin Duvall / Getty

Winter Weather advisory in effect until 10pm tonight.  Here is a timeline of what you can expect in your area for the anticipated snow.

Snow timeline

  • It will be a chilly start to the day with lower temperatures (30s) carrying on into the afternoon
  • Rain will fall until lunchtime before switching over to snow between 3 – 5 p.m.
  • Could end as an “all snow event” (or we may see some sleet) by 7 p.m., dropping half an inch to an inch at most in Triangle areas; however, 1-2″ are possible along and north of I-85 on grassy and elevated surfaces
  • Evening commutes could be slick but the grounds will be warm. Drivers should take their time driving.
  • Big Weather says all of the precipitation has the chance to freeze causing slick roads for Tuesday’s morning commuters

 

Source:  Don Schwenneker & ABC11.

ABC 11 Don Schwenneker , snow

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Monday Snow In The Area: Timeline

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 2 weeks ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 2 weeks ago
02.28.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 3 weeks ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 4 weeks ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 1 month ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 2 months ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 2 months ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 months ago
01.08.18