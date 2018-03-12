NCCU Baskeball Team Wins The MEAC Tournament

NCCU for the second straight year, are the winners of the MEAC Conference Tournament! Congrat’s to Coach LaVelle Moton and the NCCU Men’s baskeball team who are once again headed to the NCAA Tournament.

The Eagles, who came into the tournament as the No. 6 seed, did not back down from the top-seeded Pirates, defeating the Pirates, 71-63.

North Carolina Central will be packing their bags for the Big Dance.

67. North Carolina Central Eagles

GAME: 16 seed, Dayton, Ohio: Wednesday 6:40 p.m., Tru TV, versus Texas Southern(16)

