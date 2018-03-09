List Of Free Weekend Community Events

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
23rd Pastoral Anniversary (Pastor S. Lee Downing)
Event Date:
03/11/2018
Event Time:
10:00am & 3:00pm
Is this event FREE?:
YES
Venue Name:
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:
400 Campbell Ave
City, State, Zip:
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Event Description:
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church cordially invites you to join us as we celebrate Pastor, Rev. S. Lee & Debra Downing for 23 years of dedicated and faithful service to our church and community. Speakers will deliver the Sermon from the Theme: “Remembering Our Shepherd Who Has Rule Over Us; For He Watches Over Our Souls”~Hebrews 13:7;17 .
Speakers for the Morning & Afternoon Service are:
10:00am Morning Worship Service~Rev. Dr. Otis T. McMillian, Director, Bureau of Evangelism
3:00pm Afternoon Service~Rev. Dr. Johnny McClendon, Pastor, Fisher Hill Community Baptist Church, Cheraw, SCCome and be blessed by the Fellowship and the Word!
Event Contact:
Connie Thomas
Event Contact Number:
(336) 655-9568
Event Contact Email:
cj29@hotmail.com
Event Web Site:
fmbcfaync.org
Take Your Place Men’s Conference 2018
Event Date:
Mach 9 and March 11, 2018
Event Time:
7:30pm (March 9) and 3pm (March 11)
Is this event FREE?:
YES
Venue Name:
Trueway Apostolic Church
Address Line 1:
323 Lynch Street
City, State, Zip:
Apex, NC
Event Description:
Take Your Place Men’s Conference 2018 with guest speaker Apostle Marcus Daniel of Prayer Headquarters will take place at Trueway Apostolic Church on March 9th and March 11th, 2018. This event is free and open to the public. Come out and receive what God has for you!
Event Contact:
Lady Cynthia Daniel
Event Contact Number:
336-965-5557
Event Contact Email:
ladycynthiadaniel@gmail.com
Event Web Site:
ladycynthiadaniel@gmail.com
Temple of Pentecost Spring Craft & Vendor Fair
Event Date:
03/10/2018
Event Time:
9AM-3PM
Is this event FREE?:
YES
Venue Name:
Temple of Pentecost Jesus In Ministries Building
Address Line 1:
2312 Lake Wheeler Rd.
City, State, Zip:
Raleigh, NC 27603
Event Description:
Our Junior Bible Quiz Team is hosting a craft and vendor fair that will have over 40 local vendors promoting and selling their items. We have direct sales companies represented, as well as, homemade crafts.
Admission to the event is free! Will & Pops, Frostbites, and Tenco Coffee trucks will be on site for all your food and beverage needs!
We look forward to seeing you all there!
Event Contact:
Jennifer Shubert
Event Contact Number:
919-576-7256
Event Contact Email:
jshubert923@gmail.com
41st Pastoral AnniversaryEvent Date: 03//02/2018-03/11/2018Event Time: 7:30pmIs this event FREE?: YESVenue Name: Miracle Temple ChurchAddress Line 1: 1070 Winslow StreetCity, State, Zip: Fayetteville, NC 28303Event Description: Theme: From Vision to Victory
Speakers: Apostle & Dr. H.J. Clark,Bishop J.C. Monroe
Pastor Willie Purcell, Pastor Willie B. Jackson
Bishop Melvin Lambert, Bishop E. Diggs
Dine out Saturday March 10, with Apostle Bennie Kelly
call church for further information.Event Contact: Carol KellyEvent Contact Number: (910) 483-1037Event Contact Email: miracletemplehdcog@gmail.comEvent Web Site: http://www.miracletempleonline.org/
2018 Prophetic Summit
Event Date:
March 9-10, 2018
Event Time:
Friday, March 9 @7:00 PM, Sat, March 10 @ 10:00 AM
Is this event FREE?:
YES
Venue Name:
Kings Kingdom Ministries
Address Line 1:
3209 Gresham Lake Road, Suite 114-116
City, State, Zip:
Raleigh, NC 27616
Event Description:
This event is a Prophetic Summit – 2 days of Supernatural Revelation and Impartation
2018 CANDIDATES FORUM. Candidates for the following offices have been invited to participate in this forum: Wake County Commissioners, NC House of Representatives, NC Senate, District Attorney, Clerk OF Superior Court, Wake County Sheriff. The community is invited to attend this informative forum. The forum is free and open to the public. The 2018 Candidates Forum is sponsored by the Wake County Voter Education Coalition and The Raleigh Wake Citizens Association. Come out and hear what the candidates have to say. Your vote counts.
Event Contact:
Jerome Brown
Event Contact Number:
9196050878
Event Contact Email:
jerome.brown125@gmail.com
“The Branchettes” 45th Singing Anniversary
Event Date:
03/10/2018
Event Time:
4:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:
YES
Venue Name:
C.J Williams Western Assembly Headquaters Building
Address Line 1:
9766-1 US Highway 701 North
City, State, Zip:
Newton Grove, NC
Event Description:
Come help is celebrate “The Branchettes” 45th Singing Anniversary”. Several groups will be on the program.
Saturday, March 10th at 4:00pm and Sunday, March 11th at 3:00pm
Event Contact:
Sister Lena “Mae” Perry
Event Contact Number:
919-231-4225
Event Contact Email:
branchettes@yahoo.com
Installation Service
Event Date:
03/11/2018
Event Time:
3:00pm
Is this event FREE?:
YES
Venue Name:
Concord Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:
810 Walter Grissom Road
City, State, Zip:
Kittrell, NC 27544
Event Description:
The Installation Service for Rev. Brian R. Floyd, Pastor of Concord Missionary Baptist Church will be held on Sunday, March 11, 2018 at 3:00pm at Concord Missionary Baptist Church. The guest speaker for this occasion will be Rev. Argo E. Matthew, pastor of St. Amanda Missionary Baptist Church in Clayton, NC. We pray you will come out to help us celebrate this joyous occasion.