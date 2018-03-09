Local
Home > Local

List Of Free Weekend Community Events

Melissa Wade

Posted 14 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Thumb tack on calendar

Source: Tom Grill / Getty

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

 

23rd Pastoral Anniversary (Pastor S. Lee Downing)
Event Date:  03/11/2018
Event Time:  10:00am & 3:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  400 Campbell Ave
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28301
Event Description:  Friendship Missionary Baptist Church cordially invites you to join us as we celebrate Pastor, Rev. S. Lee & Debra Downing for 23 years of dedicated and faithful service to our church and community. Speakers will deliver the Sermon from the Theme: “Remembering Our Shepherd Who Has Rule Over Us; For He Watches Over Our Souls”~Hebrews 13:7;17 .

Speakers for the Morning & Afternoon Service are:

10:00am Morning Worship Service~Rev. Dr. Otis T. McMillian, Director, Bureau of Evangelism

3:00pm Afternoon Service~Rev. Dr. Johnny McClendon, Pastor, Fisher Hill Community Baptist Church, Cheraw, SCCome and be blessed by the Fellowship and the Word!
Event Contact:  Connie Thomas
Event Contact Number:  (336) 655-9568
Event Contact Email:  cj29@hotmail.com
Event Web Site:  fmbcfaync.org

 

 

  Take Your Place Men’s Conference 2018
Event Date:  Mach 9 and March 11, 2018
Event Time:  7:30pm (March 9) and 3pm (March 11)
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Trueway Apostolic Church
Address Line 1:  323 Lynch Street
City, State, Zip:  Apex, NC
Event Description:  Take Your Place Men’s Conference 2018 with guest speaker Apostle Marcus Daniel of Prayer Headquarters will take place at Trueway Apostolic Church on March 9th and March 11th, 2018. This event is free and open to the public. Come out and receive what God has for you!
Event Contact:  Lady Cynthia Daniel
Event Contact Number:  336-965-5557
Event Contact Email:  ladycynthiadaniel@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  ladycynthiadaniel@gmail.com

 

 

Temple of Pentecost Spring Craft & Vendor Fair
Event Date:  03/10/2018
Event Time:  9AM-3PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Temple of Pentecost Jesus In Ministries Building
Address Line 1:  2312 Lake Wheeler Rd.
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27603
Event Description:  Our Junior Bible Quiz Team is hosting a craft and vendor fair that will have over 40 local vendors promoting and selling their items. We have direct sales companies represented, as well as, homemade crafts.

Admission to the event is free! Will & Pops, Frostbites, and Tenco Coffee trucks will be on site for all your food and beverage needs!

We look forward to seeing you all there!
Event Contact:  Jennifer Shubert
Event Contact Number:  919-576-7256
Event Contact Email:  jshubert923@gmail.com

 

 

41st Pastoral AnniversaryEvent Date: 03//02/2018-03/11/2018Event Time: 7:30pmIs this event FREE?: YESVenue Name: Miracle Temple ChurchAddress Line 1: 1070 Winslow StreetCity, State, Zip: Fayetteville, NC 28303Event Description: Theme: From Vision to Victory

Speakers: Apostle & Dr. H.J. Clark,Bishop J.C. Monroe

Pastor Willie Purcell, Pastor Willie B. Jackson

Bishop Melvin Lambert, Bishop E. Diggs

Dine out Saturday March 10, with Apostle Bennie Kelly

call church for further information.Event Contact: Carol KellyEvent Contact Number: (910) 483-1037Event Contact Email: miracletemplehdcog@gmail.comEvent Web Site: http://www.miracletempleonline.org/

 

2018 Prophetic Summit
Event Date:  March 9-10, 2018
Event Time:  Friday, March 9 @7:00 PM, Sat, March 10 @ 10:00 AM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Kings Kingdom Ministries
Address Line 1:  3209 Gresham Lake Road, Suite 114-116
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27616
Event Description:  This event is a Prophetic Summit – 2 days of Supernatural Revelation and Impartation

Friday Night Speaker is Dr. Jason Renville

Saturday Morning Speaker is Prophet Eric Okauru

We are expecting a Move of God!
Event Contact:  Dr. Bridget Newton
Event Contact Number:  1-833-Dr. Bridget (1-833-372-7434
Event Contact Email:  http://www.drbnewton.org
Event Web Site:  http://www.drbnewton.org

 

 

2018 CANDIDATES FORUM
Event Date:  03/12/2018
Event Time:  6:00 p.m.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Martin Street Baptist Church Family Life Center
Address Line 1:  1009 E. Martin Street
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh NC 27610
Event Description:  2018 CANDIDATES FORUM. Candidates for the following offices have been invited to participate in this forum: Wake County Commissioners, NC House of Representatives, NC Senate, District Attorney, Clerk OF Superior Court, Wake County Sheriff. The community is invited to attend this informative forum. The forum is free and open to the public. The 2018 Candidates Forum is sponsored by the Wake County Voter Education Coalition and The Raleigh Wake Citizens Association. Come out and hear what the candidates have to say. Your vote counts.
Event Contact:  Jerome Brown
Event Contact Number:  9196050878
Event Contact Email:  jerome.brown125@gmail.com

 

 

  “The Branchettes” 45th Singing Anniversary
Event Date:  03/10/2018
Event Time:  4:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  C.J Williams Western Assembly Headquaters Building
Address Line 1:  9766-1 US Highway 701 North
City, State, Zip:  Newton Grove, NC
Event Description:  Come help is celebrate “The Branchettes” 45th Singing Anniversary”. Several groups will be on the program.

Saturday, March 10th at 4:00pm and Sunday, March 11th at 3:00pm
Event Contact:  Sister Lena “Mae” Perry
Event Contact Number:  919-231-4225
Event Contact Email:  branchettes@yahoo.com

 

 

  Installation Service
Event Date:  03/11/2018
Event Time:  3:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Concord Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  810 Walter Grissom Road
City, State, Zip:  Kittrell, NC 27544
Event Description:  The Installation Service for Rev. Brian R. Floyd, Pastor of Concord Missionary Baptist Church will be held on Sunday, March 11, 2018 at 3:00pm at Concord Missionary Baptist Church. The guest speaker for this occasion will be Rev. Argo E. Matthew, pastor of St. Amanda Missionary Baptist Church in Clayton, NC. We pray you will come out to help us celebrate this joyous occasion.
Event Contact:  Program Committee
Event Contact Number:  252-492-6883
Event Contact Email: 

 

 

community calendar , community events , free local events

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading List Of Free Weekend Community Events

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 1 week ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 1 week ago
02.28.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 2 weeks ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 3 weeks ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 4 weeks ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 1 month ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 2 months ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 2 months ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 months ago
01.08.18