Obama’s in Discussions To Produce Shows for Netflix

Tia'Lavon

Posted 2 hours ago
Netflix is allegedly negotiating with the former president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, to produce shows exclusively for the streaming service.

On Friday the New York Times broke news on the proposed deal, which cited people familiar with the discussions, however they were not identified.

In a statement provided to The Associated Press, Obama senior advisor Eric Schultz, said the Obamas believe in the power of storytelling to inspire.

Schultz also said the couple continues to explore new ways to help others share their stories.

The New York Times made it clear that Obama doesn’t intend to use his Netflix shows to respond directly to President Donald Trump or conservative critics.

