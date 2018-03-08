Your Daily Scripture
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day

Jerry Smith

2017 January Pastor of The Month

You  are Spiritually Blessed.

Ephesians 1:1-23

Paul, an apostle of Christ Jesus by the will of God, to the saints who are in Ephesus, and are faithful in Christ Jesus: Grace to you and peace from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ. Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us in Christ with every spiritual blessing in the heavenly places, even as he chose us in him before the foundation of the world, that we should be holy and blameless before him. In love he predestined us for adoption as sons through Jesus Christ, according to the purpose of his will.

