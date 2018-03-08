Sports
ACC Tournament Schedule

Melissa Wade

Posted 1 hour ago
Pittsburgh v Duke

Source: Lance King / Getty

Duke and UNC move forward in the ACC.  Yesterday NCSU fell to the Eagles 91-87 in the ACC Tournament as UNC passed by Syracuse 78-59.  Today our locals move on with both UNC and Duke playing.

Quarterfinals – Thurs., March 8

Game 8: No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 9 Louisville – Noon, ESPN or ESPN2

Game 9: No. 4 Clemson vs. No. 12 Boston College – 2 p.m.*, ESPN or ESPN2

Game 10: No. 2 Duke vs. No. 10 Notre Dame – 7 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Game 11: No. 3 Miami vs. No. 6 North Carolina – 9 p.m.*, ESPN or ESPN2

Semifinals – Fri., March 9

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner – 7 p.m., TBA

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner – 9 p.m.*, TBA

Championship – Sat., March 10

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner – 8:30 p.m., TBA

UNC moves past Syracuse 78-59

 

 

