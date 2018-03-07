Toddler Awestruck By Michelle Obama’s Photo Meets And Dances With Her

2-year-old Parker Curry was photographed last week as she stood captivated by Michelle’s official portrait — which was painted by Amy Sherald.

Curry’s mom says she believes Michelle “is a queen, and she wants to be a queen as well. Parker ignored her mother’s pleas to turn around for a photo. “All I wanted was just one pic,” Curry said. “She was just so fixated on the portrait and wouldn’t turn away from it.”

Parker’s mom tells CNN; “As a female and as a girl of color, It’s really important that I show her people who look like her that are doing amazing things and are making history so that she knows she can do it.”

When Mrs. Obama met with little Parker this week, they shared a dance to Taylor Swift‘s “Shake It Off.” Michelle also left the child with a sweet message, saying: “Keep on dreaming big for yourself…and maybe one day I’ll proudly look up at a portrait of you!”

check out the video at EURWEB.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: