Tiffany Haddish To Hook Up With Brad Pitt

Melissa Wade

Posted 5 hours ago
Saturday Night Live - Season 43

Source: NBC / Getty

Tiffany Haddish was definitely herself during the Oscar awards and won everyone’s heart including Brad Pitt.  Tiffany Haddish reportedly hustled up a date with Brad Pitt for 2019.

During an interview with Kelly Ripa she talks about Brad Pitt saying, “I just met him (Brad) in the elevator,”…. “He said in one year if he’s still single and I’m single, we gonna do it, so you know what that means…”

