Jay Z Responds To Zimmerman’s Death Threat

Jay Z is responding to George Zimmerman’s death threat over Jay Z’s upcoming Trayvon Martin documentary, “Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story.”

Zimmerman told The Blast that he wanted to “beat Jay-Z” and “feed him to an alligator” after claiming production harassed his family for interviews.

He told The Blast: “I know how to handle people who f*ck with me, I have since February 2012,” in reference to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Treyvon Martin.

Jay Z responded to Zimmerman in an upcoming rap… telling him to “try that ** with a real Man”

