Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Jay Z Responds To Zimmerman’s Death Threat

Melissa Wade

Posted 5 hours ago
48 reads
Leave a comment
Tidal X: Brooklyn

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

 

Jay Z is responding to George Zimmerman’s death threat over Jay Z’s upcoming Trayvon Martin documentary, “Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story.”

Zimmerman told The Blast that he wanted to “beat Jay-Z” and “feed him to an alligator” after claiming production harassed his family for interviews.

He told The Blast: “I know how to handle people who f*ck with me, I have since February 2012,” in reference to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Treyvon Martin.

Jay Z responded to Zimmerman in an upcoming rap… telling him to “try that ** with a real Man”

Read more at EURWEB.com

George Zimmerman , Jay Z , Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Jay Z Responds To Zimmerman’s Death Threat

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 6 days ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 6 days ago
02.28.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 2 weeks ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 3 weeks ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 4 weeks ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 4 weeks ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 4 weeks ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 2 months ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 2 months ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 months ago
01.08.18