Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day

It may be hard but if you can find it in your heart to forgive those that have hurt you in the past you will feel much better about yourself. There is comfort in forgiveness. Here is what the bible says about forgiving.

Ephesians 4:31-32 NIV

31 Get rid of all bitterness, rage and anger, brawling and slander, along with every form of malice.

32 Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.

