7 Ways Black History Was Made During Black History Month

Black History month allows folks to celebrate all of the great firsts made by African Americans.

This February, several people made firsts, smashed records and broke down barriers. Actors, actresses, athletes, activists and more made headlines in sports, movies and politics. Yes, people represented for #BlackExcellence.

Let’s take a look at all the people who had big moments in real time:

Black Panther The Movie, Black Panther The Movement

No film had a bigger moment this month than Black Panther, which is the highest-rated superhero film of all-time, according to Screen Rant. But it’s more than a record-setting movie: Black Panther, with all its unapologetically African-American glory, has sparked a movement. The #BlackPantherChallenge swept the nation, and African fashions took center stage as expressions of Black cultural pride. The movie has also gone beyond theaters into the classroom as educators create curriculums to teach students about the African diaspora. Black Panther is showing folks how to secure the bag!

“Consider this: a film that explores what it means to be black, centered on a black superhero, featuring a mostly-black cast, and helmed by a black director is on pace to be one of Marvel's biggest blockbusters.”https://t.co/WQS0j2IfUc — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 18, 2018

Olympics Victories

More than 40 Black athletes have won praise during their PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics Games showings, from Maame Biney to Jordan Greenway. Biney and Erin Jackson were the first African-American women to represent the U.S. on the Olympic speed skating team. Greenway was the first Black person to play for the U.S. Hockey Team at the Winter Olympics. Yesss!

More than 40 black athletes are competing at the Winter Olympics this year. Here's why that's a big deal. https://t.co/IdlT39aEap — Vox (@voxdotcom) February 15, 2018

LeBron James And All-Star Glory

James’ MVP All-Star game appearance was the eighth time that he had at least 25 points, which is the most by any player in NBA history, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Anok Yai – Fashion Week

Anok Yai, the 19-year-old college student who blew up as a model after being photographed at Howard University’s Homecoming weekend last November, just had a huge showing at Milan Fashion Week. She became the first Black model to open a runway show for Prada since Naomi Campbell did more than two decades ago in 1997, according to UK’s Independent. #BlackGirlMagic.

She went from striking a pose on the yard at @HowardU’s Homecoming, to opening the Prada runway show in Milan! Can you say #BlackGirlMagic? Read here for more details! https://t.co/dMmEvUtDTq — TV One (@tvonetv) February 27, 2018

Super Bowl 2018

The Philadelphia Eagles finally took home their first win and Lombardi trophy in a spectacular game against the New England Patriots earlier this month. The team’s third trip to the big game was a charm: They lost to the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX 13 years ago and to the Raiders in Super Bowl XV in 1981, SB Nation reported.

Philly stand up! The 76ers are 7-0 since the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/UPEQiFlzcp — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 25, 2018

NBA’s First Black Woman CEO

Retired AT&T executive Cynthia Marshall was named the interim CEO of the Dallas Mavericks this week. With the appointment, she became the first Black women CEO in the NBA. Go, sis.

OFFICIAL: Today at 4PM CST, the Mavs will introduce interim CEO Cynthia Marshall! Tune in to the live stream with the link below. 👉 https://t.co/bDxqAvLyQq pic.twitter.com/PlI5XyM2j8 — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) February 26, 2018

Black Woman Takes Over Nascar

Melissa Harville-Lebron, the first Black woman to own a Nascar team, made her racing debut on February 18. The CEO of W. M. Stone Enterprises and owner of E2 Northeast Motorsports and her team debuted at Daytona as part of the Camping World Truck Series, Afro reported.

Melissa Harville-Lebron: The First Black Woman to Own a NASCAR Team pic.twitter.com/7KzGzLGlIY — MoorInfo (@MoorInformation) February 28, 2018

