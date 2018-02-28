7 Churches In Triangle Make List Of Fastest Growing In US

Outreach Magazine has listed the 100 fastest growing mega churches in the nation and seven are here in Central North Carolina. Pastor Andy Thompson of World Overcomers in the triangle explains it like this:

“The foundational truths haven’t changed,”…. “‘It’s the approach to how it’s delivered,” he said. “We’re all in this thing together.”

Congratulations to our local churches.

#8 Elevation Church

#20 World Overcomers

#22. Newhope Church

#37 The Point Church

#38 Manna Church

#74. Hope Community

#98. The Summit Church

For a full list go to Outreachmagazine.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: