Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Russell Simmons Surfaces In Bali

Hip Hop mogul explains where he's been since sexual assault allegations

Hello Beautiful

Posted 13 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Screen Gems' 'The Perfect Guy' - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Russell Simmons is finally breaking his silence after being slammed with sexual assault allegations.

Uncle Rush has been laying low since several women accused him of sexual assault last month.

Yesterday, however, he revealed where he’s been and what he’s been up to since his personal scandal began.

“I’m in Bali writing, meditating at holy sites and practicing asanas. Letting everyone speak, while I listen,” he wrote in an Instagram post, explaining that he’s doing some spiritual maintenance.

“Focusing and praying to realize one goal, BEING A MORE USEFUL SERVANT OF GOD. I want to fully devote myself to my daughters, the underserved communities I’ve always worked with and the growth of a new conscious community,” he added, choosing not to directly address the allegations against him. “We need a revolution of consciousness. Now is the time for new beginnings. One awakened being at time.”

RELATED STORIES:

Dismissed: Oprah Winfrey Drops Russell Simmons From Advice Book Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Kimora Lee Defends Russell Simmons: “These Allegations Against Him Are Nothing Like The Person I Have Known”

Russell Simmons Launches #NotMe Campaign Amid Rape Accusations

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Russell Simmons Surfaces In Bali

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 2 days ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 week ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 2 weeks ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 2 weeks ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 2 weeks ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 1 month ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 1 month ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 months ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 2 months ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 2 months ago
12.24.17