GRIFF’s Prayer: God Thank You For My Dog [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

GRIFF is thanking God for saving his dogs life. Madison, the dog is GRIFF’s world and he couldn’t imagine coming home everyday and her not be there. GRIFF expressed that Madison was sick, but now she’s feeling a lot better.

He was thinking about how if she didn’t make it he would have to plan a funeral for Madison. Then he thought his family might not come because it’s for a dog. GRIFF in the prayer explained that some people don’t know what it’s like to have love for an animal and spoke about how special it is. We are so happy that Madison is okay.

