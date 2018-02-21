Woman Shouts N-Word, Literally Stops The Show At ‘Black Panther’ NJ Screening

AWhite woman who went to see Black Panther killed the vibe at a New Jersey theater on Sunday night. She yelled the N-word out loud and pushed audience members into a shouting match. Yes, the audience was not having it.
The incident took place at the New Vision Sparta Theater in Sparta, New Jersey, which is a predominantly White township in Sussex County. It brought the screening to a stop, NJ.com reported.
Come on, folks paid good money to see this film celebrating Black magic! There is no place for hate!
It seems that that the unidentified woman was “extremely intoxicated” and was “not yelling at anyone in particular,” Sparta Police Lt. John Lamon said Tuesday.
“She was making loud comments at the screen that upset other patrons,” Lamon said, including using the “n-word.”
Only one person could point out the woman to police. But were charges filed against her? Reportedly, no.
The person who identified the intoxicated woman declined to sign a complaint. Folks viewing the film were then kicked out and given vouchers to return at a later time to see the movie, Lamon said.
And as you may have guessed, the woman who went into hate mode at the cinematic celebration of Afrofuturism was told to exit stage left. She was banned from the theater.
“We gave them advice to send her a certified letter not to trespass and to give us a copy,” Lamon said about the woman.
We are happy to report that the negative incident has not stopped the Black Panther magic!
“Black Panther” broke box office records when it opened this weekend with approximately $235 million in ticket sales, The Associated Press reported. Folks will continue to celebrate the all-African-American cast and director Ryan Coogler for its unapologetically Black portrayal of superheroes and warriors.
SEE ALSO:
Mo’Nique Reportedly In Financial Trouble
Trump Voters Want A White History Month
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
44 photos Launch gallery
1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a Kiss
Source:Getty
1 of 44
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story
Source:Getty
2 of 44
3. Michelle and Barack Kiss
Source:Getty
3 of 44
4. Michelle and Barack
Source:Getty
4 of 44
5. First Family Portrait
Source:Getty
5 of 44
6. Two Terms
Source:Getty
6 of 44
7. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
Source:Getty
7 of 44
8. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner
Source:Getty
8 of 44
9. The Obamas on Air Force One
Source:Getty
9 of 44
10. The First Family in London
Source:Getty
10 of 44
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
11 of 44
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner
Source:Getty
12 of 44
13. Turkey Pardoning
Source:Getty
13 of 44
14. Sunday Church
Source:Getty
14 of 44
15. Gobble, Gobble
Source:Getty
15 of 44
16. Malia Obama, the First Daughter
Source:Getty
16 of 44
17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama
Source:Getty
17 of 44
18. Team Obama
Source:Instagram
18 of 44
19. A Family Affair
Source:Getty
19 of 44
20. Flashback To The Old Days
Source:Pete Souza
20 of 44
21. Happy Birthday!
Source:Getty
21 of 44
22. Candidly Awesome
Source:Pete Souza
22 of 44
23. Historic First Family
Source:Getty
23 of 44
24. Ice Cream Treat
Source:Getty
24 of 44
25. TV Time
Source:Pete Souza
25 of 44
26. Playing In The Oval Office
Source:Instagram
26 of 44
27. Always Giving Back
Source:Getty
27 of 44
28. A Christmas Story
Source:Getty
28 of 44
29. Hawaii Trip!
Source:Getty
29 of 44
30. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife
Source:Getty
30 of 44
31. Malia and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
31 of 44
32. Michelle Plays on a Bike
Source:Getty
32 of 44
33. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia
Source:Getty
33 of 44
34. Reading Time
Source:Pete Souza
34 of 44
35. Family Support
Source:Getty
35 of 44
36. The Sister Selfie
Source:Pete Souza
36 of 44
37. Supporting Mom
Source:Pete Souza
37 of 44
38. Giving Back On MLK Day
Source:Getty
38 of 44
39. Obamas Give Back To The Community
Source:Getty
39 of 44
40. Always Supporting Small Businesses
Source:Getty
40 of 44
41. Obama Swagger
Source:Getty
41 of 44
42. Laughs & Turkeys
Source:Getty
42 of 44
43. Christmas With The Obamas
Source:Getty
43 of 44
44. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma
Source:Pete Souza
44 of 44