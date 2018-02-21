Events
Home > Events

Congratulations To Our Stellar Awards Fly Away Winner

Melissa Wade

Posted 43 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

Source: ione / iOne

Congratulations to Mary Adair on being our Grand Prize winner for the WOW Gospel 2018 Stellar Awards Fly Away.

The Light 103.9 is a  finalist for the 2018 Stellar Awards for Medium Market Station Of The Year and Mary’s prize includes an all expense paid trip to Vegas for the 2018 Stellar Awards compliments of WOW Gospel and The Light 103.9

 

2018 Stellar Awards , Mary Adair , WOW Gospel 2018

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Congratulations To Our Stellar Awards Fly Away Winner

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 1 week ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 2 weeks ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 2 weeks ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 2 weeks ago
02.06.18
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 1 month ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 1 month ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 months ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 2 months ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 2 months ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 2 months ago
12.16.17