Free Weekend Community Events

Posted 47 mins ago
Community Calendar of events…. Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.

 

 

Celebrating The Vision
Event Date:  03/17/2018
Event Time:  730
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Celebrating The Vision
Address Line 1:  8512 exum Rd
City, State, Zip:  Kenly NC 27542
Event Description:  New Church Launch
Event Contact:  Antonio Worrells
Event Contact Number:  8647217074

 

 

Deacon & Trustee Gospel Singing
Event Date:  02/18/2018
Event Time:  3:00 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Morehead Avenue Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  1008 Morehead Avenue
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27707
Event Description:  This is a deacon/trustee benefit featuring Fresh Anointing, the Faithfulaires, Living Waters of Wilson, NC, the Pettiford Brothers, and others.
Event Contact:  Deacon Robert Neal
Event Contact Number:  919-519-7828

 

 

Women’s Pow Wow
Event Date:  February 17 2018
Event Time:  10 am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Women Ministry
Address Line 1:  6762 hwy 56 west
City, State, Zip:  Louisburg Nc 27525
Event Description:  Women uplifting each other and praising God.talking about everyday trials.Come and worship with women that love the Lord.
Event Contact:  Barbara Watkins
Event Contact Number:  9194441324
Event Contact Email:  apostlewatkins0420@yahoo.com

 

