Free Weekend Community Events

Community Calendar of events…. Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.

Celebrating The Vision Event Date: 03/17/2018 Event Time: 730 Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Celebrating The Vision Address Line 1: 8512 exum Rd City, State, Zip: Kenly NC 27542 Event Description: New Church Launch Event Contact: Antonio Worrells Event Contact Number: 8647217074

Deacon & Trustee Gospel Singing Event Date: 02/18/2018 Event Time: 3:00 PM Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Morehead Avenue Baptist Church Address Line 1: 1008 Morehead Avenue City, State, Zip: Durham, NC 27707 Event Description: This is a deacon/trustee benefit featuring Fresh Anointing, the Faithfulaires, Living Waters of Wilson, NC, the Pettiford Brothers, and others. Event Contact: Deacon Robert Neal Event Contact Number: 919-519-7828

Women’s Pow Wow Event Date: February 17 2018 Event Time: 10 am Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Women Ministry Address Line 1: 6762 hwy 56 west City, State, Zip: Louisburg Nc 27525 Event Description: Women uplifting each other and praising God.talking about everyday trials.Come and worship with women that love the Lord. Event Contact: Barbara Watkins Event Contact Number: 9194441324 Event Contact Email: apostlewatkins0420@yahoo.com

