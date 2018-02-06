Sports
Nick Foles Plans To Be A Pastor

Posted 10 hours ago
NFC Championship - Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles

Super Bowl MVP and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, Nick Foles says he has a higher calling after football.

“I want to be a pastor in a high school,” Foles said Thursday. “It’s on my heart. I took a leap of faith last year and signed up to take classes at seminary. I wanted to continue to learn and challenge my faith. It’s a challenge because you are writing papers that are biblically correct. You want to impact people’s hearts.”

Foles is part of a team that has a strong Christian brotherhood.

Continue reading Nick Foles Plans To Be A Pastor

