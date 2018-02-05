Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: Listen To God [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted February 5, 2018
Growing Up, Erica Campbell says she knew she had to listen to her parents. So she made certain choices because she loved her parents so much that she didn’t want to upset them. So she just listened to what they told to her. Similarly, our relationship with God should be that way. We often listen to people other than God, and say things that are not of God and His words.

We may even say we’re joking sometimes. But how does your spirit know the difference between the joke and the truth? If you say it out of your mouth, how will your body know the difference between what you say and the truth? Love God enough to be obedient to His word. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this Faith Walk from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

