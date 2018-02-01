Wake County Parents Urge Change In Lunch Cleaning

Reports that the flu was in both kindergarten and 2nd grades has urged some parents to call for a change in schools when it comes to cleaning tables in the cafeterias.

Currently the district washes lunch tables during lunch hours with water only. Parents said they are worried about germs spreading as flu season spikes and are asking WCPSS for a better way to sanitize.

Wake County parent Kira Kroboth started the petition, which has more than 700 signatures.

“When the flu emails hit my inbox this week saying the flu was in both kindergarten and second grade at our school, that’s when I said ok we need a petition,” she said. “They’re eating on the same surface that hundreds of other kids have eaten on who may or may not be sick or don’t know they’re sick or are sick and they’re putting their hands in their mouth.”With widespread flu activity, a mother in Raleigh is urging Wake County school leaders to rethink their policy when it comes to cleaning tables in the cafeterias.

