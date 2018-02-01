Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Beyoncé Saves Someone From A Fight With A Selfie

Tiffany Haddish is always good for a story, and you'll want to read this one!

Hello Beautiful

Posted 17 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
TIDAL X: Brooklyn - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

A picture is worth 1,000 words, but a selfie with Beyoncé might save you from catching hands.
Tiffany Haddish had a phenomenal 2017, but right around Christmas there was an incident that would have killed her holiday vibe had it not been for Queen B. Tiffany shared what happened with Vulture.com.
“Okay, so what had happened was, something had went down with somebody at the party, right,” Tiffany started. “I’m not at liberty to say what had went down at the party, but Beyoncé was just telling me to have a good time. And I was like, ‘No, I’m gonna end up fighting this b*tch!’”
Beyoncé kept trying to intervene, but Tiffany told her that only one thing would fix the situation. Tiffany shared, “She was like, ‘No, have fun, Tiffany,’ and I said, ‘I’m only going to have fun if you take a selfie with me.’”
Beyoncé obliged and came in for a cozy pic. Then, like only a good girlfriend will do, she had to let Tiffany know that she was allot about to be exposed.
“She buried her face in my wig,” Tiffany recalled. “We took the picture and I was like, ‘Is my wig slipping?’ And she was like, ‘Mmm-hmm.’”
Wig slippage aside, the most memorable part of the encounter for Tiffany is that Beyonce knew her.
“She knew who I was!” the Girls Trip star exclaimed. “She came up to me and was like, ‘I think you are so funny, Tiffany Haddish.’ I was like, ‘What? You know me?!’ She said, ‘I’m Beyoncé.’ ‘I KNOW!’”
Check out the shot that saved the day below.
RELATED STORIES:
 
 
 

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Beyoncé Saves Someone From A Fight With A Selfie

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 2 weeks ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 3 weeks ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 4 weeks ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 1 month ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 1 month ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 2 months ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 2 months ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 2 months ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 2 months ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 3 months ago
11.11.17