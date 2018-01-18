Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Black Hollywood Slays The NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet

Hello Beautiful

Posted 19 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
49th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

The NAACP Image Awards are one of the only awards shows that highlight and showcase Black excellence. This year, the illustrious ceremony was held on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday, providing the perfect set-up for the biggest Black event of the year.

#TeamBeautiful tackled the red carpet where we spoke to Black Hollywood about Black issues like, why Black media matters, the upcoming Black Panther film and Oprah potentially running for president.

Find out their witty responses and what they wore on the carpet when you hit the play button, above.

RELATED STORIES:

HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Who Rocked Their Plus Size Curves Best At The 2018 NAACP Image Awards?

Beauty Influencer Jackie Aina Becomes The First YouTuber To Receive NAACP Image Award

NAACP Image Awards 2018 Arrivals

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards

32 photos Launch gallery

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards

Continue reading RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards

The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards took place on Monday evening in Pasadena, California. If you thought the Sunday night dinner brought out some stylish looks, wait till you see this red carpet. See the best in Black Hollywood come out to celebrate our achievements and each other. We have all the best red carpet looks here. Click through our gallery and tell us your favorite!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 7 days ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 weeks ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 3 weeks ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 4 weeks ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 1 month ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 1 month ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 1 month ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 2 months ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 2 months ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 3 months ago
10.31.17