Black Hollywood Slays The NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet

The NAACP Image Awards are one of the only awards shows that highlight and showcase Black excellence. This year, the illustrious ceremony was held on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday, providing the perfect set-up for the biggest Black event of the year.
#TeamBeautiful tackled the red carpet where we spoke to Black Hollywood about Black issues like, why Black media matters, the upcoming Black Panther film and Oprah potentially running for president.
Find out their witty responses and what they wore on the carpet when you hit the play button, above.
32 photos Launch gallery
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards
1. YARA SHAHIDISource:Getty 1 of 32
2. ISSA RAESource:Getty 2 of 32
3. ISSA RAESource:Getty 3 of 32
4. KERRY WASHINGTONSource:Getty 4 of 32
5. TRACEE ELLIS ROSSSource:Getty 5 of 32
6. HALLE BERRYSource:Getty 6 of 32
7. BIANCA LAWSONSource:Getty 7 of 32
8. SONEQUA MARTIN-GREENSource:Getty 8 of 32
9. DEMETRIA MCKINNEYSource:WENN 9 of 32
10. AVA DUVERNAYSource:Getty 10 of 32
11. ANDRA DAYSource:Getty 11 of 32
12. SAMIRA WILEYSource:Getty 12 of 32
13. DANAI GURIRASource:Getty 13 of 32
14. STORM REIDSource:Getty 14 of 32
15. LAVERNE COXSource:Getty 15 of 32
16. NIATIA 'LIL' MAMA' KIRKLANDSource:Getty 16 of 32
17. LETOYA LUCKETTSource:Getty 17 of 32
18. TOMMICUS WALKER (L) AND LETOYA LUCKETT (R)Source:Getty 18 of 32
19. JUNE AMBROSESource:Getty 19 of 32
20. NIECY NASHSource:Getty 20 of 32
21. STORM REIDSource:Getty 21 of 32
22. ANDRA DAYSource:Getty 22 of 32
23. DANIELLE BROOKSSource:Getty 23 of 32
24. LOGAN BROWNINGSource:Getty 24 of 32
25. RUTINA WESLEYSource:Getty 25 of 32
26. JENNIFER LEWISSource:Getty 26 of 32
27. THE REAL HOSTSSource:Getty 27 of 32
28. TAMERA MOWRY-HOUSLEYSource:Getty 28 of 32
29. ADRIENNE BAILONSource:Getty 29 of 32
30. RYAN MICHELLE BATHE (L) AND STERLING K. BROWNSource:Getty 30 of 32
31. REBECCA JEFFERSON (L) AND LANCE GROSS (R)Source:Getty 31 of 32
32. YVONNE ORJISource:Getty 32 of 32
