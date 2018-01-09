Alabama Wins National Football Title

Alabama Crimson Tide won the College Football Playoff National Championship game last night in dramatic style with a winning throw by a freshman quarterback.

Tua Tagovailoa hit freshman wide receiver DeVonta Smith with a 41-yard touchdown pass, and Alabama defeated Georgia 26-23 in overtime to win the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The win gives the Crimson Tide their fifth title since the 2009 season and first since the 2015 season.

“I don’t know how Coach (Nick) Saban found me all the way in Hawaii from Alabama,” Tagovailoa said. “Thank God he found me and we’re here right now.”

From the basement to the penthouse in 30 secs pic.twitter.com/Ntxscrd6Gh — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 9, 2018

