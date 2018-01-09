Sports
Home > Sports

Alabama Wins National Football Title

Melissa Wade

Posted 4 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
CFP National Championship presented by AT&T - Alabama v Georgia

Source: Jamie Squire / Getty

Alabama Crimson Tide won the College Football Playoff National Championship game last night in dramatic style with a winning throw by a freshman quarterback.

Tua Tagovailoa hit freshman wide receiver DeVonta Smith with a 41-yard touchdown pass, and Alabama defeated Georgia 26-23 in overtime to win the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The win gives the Crimson Tide their fifth title since the 2009 season and first since the 2015 season.
“I don’t know how Coach (Nick) Saban found me all the way in Hawaii from Alabama,” Tagovailoa said. “Thank God he found me and we’re here right now.”
 Read more about the stunning win at CNN.com

Alabama Crimson Tide , College Football Playoff Championship game , DeVonta Smith , Tua Tagovailoa

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Alabama Wins National Football Title

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 4 days ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 1 week ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 3 weeks ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 4 weeks ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 1 month ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 1 month ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 1 month ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 2 months ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 2 months ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 4 months ago
09.23.17