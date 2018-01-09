School Closings And Delays For Jan. 9th

Although most of the snow and ice is gone there are still some counties that are affected by what still left over. Here are school closings and delays for Tuesday Jan 9th

Caswell County Schools Delayed 2 Hours Dillard Academy Charter School Delayed 3 Hours Edgecombe County Schools Closed, Opt. Workday Gaston College Preparatory Closed Halifax County Schools Closed, Opt. Workday Hertford County Schools Closed, Opt. Workday Hoke County Schools Delayed 2 Hours KIPP Halifax Closed Lee County Schools Delayed 2 Hours Mecklenburg Co VA Schools Delayed 1 Hour Moore County Schools Closed, Opt. Workday Nash/Rocky Mount Schools Delayed 2 Hours Rocky Mount Prep School Delayed 2 Hours Sallie B Howard School Closed, Teacher Workday STARS Charter School Closed Wayne County Schools Delayed 3 Hours Weldon City Schools Closed, Opt. Workday Wilson County Schools Delayed 2 Hours Wilson Preparatory Academy Delayed 2.5 Hours

