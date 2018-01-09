Local
School Closings And Delays For Jan. 9th

Although most of the snow and ice is gone there are still some counties that are affected by what still left over.  Here are school closings and delays for Tuesday Jan 9th

Caswell County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Dillard Academy Charter School Delayed 3 Hours
Edgecombe County Schools Closed, Opt. Workday
Gaston College Preparatory Closed
Halifax County Schools Closed, Opt. Workday
Hertford County Schools Closed, Opt. Workday
Hoke County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
KIPP Halifax Closed
Lee County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Mecklenburg Co VA Schools Delayed 1 Hour
Moore County Schools Closed, Opt. Workday
Nash/Rocky Mount Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Rocky Mount Prep School Delayed 2 Hours
Sallie B Howard School Closed, Teacher Workday
STARS Charter School Closed
Wayne County Schools Delayed 3 Hours
Weldon City Schools Closed, Opt. Workday
Wilson County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Wilson Preparatory Academy Delayed 2.5 Hours
