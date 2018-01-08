National News
Home > National News

Oprah For President?

Melissa Wade

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Oprah Winfrey at Essence Empowerment Experience

Source: Getty Images / Getty Images

Sources Say Oprah Is Thinking About Running For President.  In Oprah’s speech at the Golden Globe awards, she distinctly says, “a new day is on the horizon,” could this be a tease toward her run for President?

The two friends, who requested anonymity in order to speak freely, talked to CNN Money in the wake of Winfrey’s extraordinary speech at the Golden Globes Sunday night, which spurred chatter about a 2020 run.

 Some of Winfrey’s confidants have been privately urging her to run, the sources said.

One of the sources said these conversations date back several months. The person emphasized that Winfrey has not made up her mind about running.

The Democratic race for president won’t officially begin until after the 2018 midterms, but many potential candidates are already jostling for position and making trips to Iowa.

Read more at CNNMoney.com

 

Golden Globe Awards , Oprah for President , Oprah Winfrey

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Oprah For President?

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 3 days ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 1 week ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 2 weeks ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 3 weeks ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 1 month ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 1 month ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 1 month ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 2 months ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 2 months ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 4 months ago
09.23.17