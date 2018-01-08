Oprah For President?

Sources Say Oprah Is Thinking About Running For President. In Oprah’s speech at the Golden Globe awards, she distinctly says, “a new day is on the horizon,” could this be a tease toward her run for President?

The two friends, who requested anonymity in order to speak freely, talked to CNN Money in the wake of Winfrey’s extraordinary speech at the Golden Globes Sunday night, which spurred chatter about a 2020 run.

Some of Winfrey’s confidants have been privately urging her to run, the sources said.

One of the sources said these conversations date back several months. The person emphasized that Winfrey has not made up her mind about running.

The Democratic race for president won’t officially begin until after the 2018 midterms, but many potential candidates are already jostling for position and making trips to Iowa.

