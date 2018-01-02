Isaac Carree On What Happens To Artists Who Don’t Learn The Business [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

The amazing Isaac Carree chatted with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about his new book, “Service: My Words, My Life, My Truth .” He says he felt compelled to write it because he started his career serving with the likes of John P. Kee, Men of Standard and Kirk Franklin, and something told him to tell his story. Everybody wants to shine, but few think about the work- or service, rather -that it takes to get to success.

Follow @GetUpErica

Isaac looks back on the 28 years of his career, and shares the most outstanding takeaway from all his time in the business. He also explains why he choose a book as the medium to tell his story, citing his desire to just “have a conversation.” He discusses his upcoming conference called “The Plug,” which will educate aspiring entertainers about the crucial aspects of the industry and career building. Isaac talks about the danger of Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Ted Winn On Why Artists Need To Understand The Business Side Of Music [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: The Walls Group Fills The Room With Soulful Harmonies Live! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: James Fortune On How Taking Responsibility Helped Him Heal [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]