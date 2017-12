Why Travis Greene Felt He Served His People With Inauguration Performance [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

A year ago, Travis Greene was one of the few artists that accepted President Trump‘s invitation to perform at the Inauguration. At the time, the decision was a controversial one, which saw a lot of artists turn down the invite- even after they had accepted initially. But Travis was never swayed from his decision to say yes. Travis explains why, almost a year later, he is even more assured in his belief that saying yes was the right move.

Not only because of what his singles and albums sales did on the charts afterwards, but because he was able to represent for the community, and strike up some beautiful faith based connections after his performance. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

