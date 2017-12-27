Local Happenings: Hayti Legacy Kwanzaa Starts Today

Hayti Heritage Center and Shabutaso, Inc. host the Hayti Legacy Kwanzaa at the Hayti Heritage Center. The theme for this year’s celebration is “Leadership through Service” in remembrance and celebration of Baba Chuck Davis’ monumental legacy as a global chief who out-gave with his time, his talent, and his treasure both home and abroad.

The day-long celebration features a documentary film showing, a Children’s Village with interactive activities for families, and evening performances. Everyone is invited to partake in African Diasporic music, history and culture workshops provided by BUMP: The Triangle; chess with Coach Eric Zeigler; and a sampling of martial arts, dance and drum classes taught by local arts instructors. New this Kwanzaa is the first annual Youth Kwanzaa Essay Contest with performance opportunities, cash and other prizes. Evening performances feature young tap sensations Jabu Graybeal and Kinard Williams. And a special music tribute to Baba Chuck by Alex Weiss & Different Drum. As always food, artwork, clothing, books and crafts are plentiful at the African-inspired Marketplace.

Hayti Legacy Kwanzaa is on December 26th, 2017 from 1 – 9 PM

The doors open at 1:00pm with the film showing.

At 2:00pm the Marketplace opens for the entire day followed by a one-hour Diaspora Arts Sampler at 2:30pm.

The Children's Village runs from 4:00pm until 6:00pm.

The Candle Lighting Ceremony and performances begin at 7:00 p.m. Vendor and Volunteer opportunities are still available.

For more information, please visit call The Hayti Heritage Center at (919) 683-1709, or Aya Shabu at (617) 959-2076.

Email at shabufam@gmail.com.

