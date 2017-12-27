Sports
Home > Sports

NFL Cancels Sunday Night Football For This Week

ronintbutler

Posted 18 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

If you were looking forward to watching some football this Sunday, bad news, the NFL has canceled the final Sunday night football game of the season.   There were two major disadvantages for next Sunday’s game: By the time Sunday night arrives all the games had a likelihood of being dull and this coming Sunday is New Year’s Eve, a day when historically few Americans watch television.

 The last Sunday night football game on New Year’s Eve was in 2006, when the Chicago Bears hosted the Green Bay Packers. It was quarterback Brett Favre’s last game with the Packers and still, only 13.4 million people watched that game, which is about a quarter fewer than the average Sunday Night Football game that season.

The last Sunday night football game of the year also happens to be the final game of the season, which is why the NFL tries to schedule a game that will definitely have playoff implications for one or both of the teams playing. This season, there were no such games that met the NFL’s criteria on the final week’s schedule.

The NFL would have either scheduled a game that had a chance of being boring or a game that already had no playoff implications at all.  Instead according to multiple reports, there will be seven games scheduled for 1 p.m. and an unusually high nine games scheduled for 4:25 p.m. kickoffs. There won’t be an 8:30 p.m. game this year.

All of Sunday’s games will be broadcast on CBS or Fox (NBC won’t have a game this coming week). Unlike other weeks of the season, the NFL has the sole discretion about the scheduling of the final Sunday night game of the year.

Click here for more information

Text “LIGHT” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE The Light On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

Sports; Football; NFL; Pro; Cancel; Sunday; Game; NYE; NewYears; Television;

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading NFL Cancels Sunday Night Football For This Week

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 5 days ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 2 weeks ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 3 weeks ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 3 weeks ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 3 weeks ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 2 months ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 2 months ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 3 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 3 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 3 months ago
09.19.17