NFL Cancels Sunday Night Football For This Week

If you were looking forward to watching some football this Sunday, bad news, the NFL has canceled the final Sunday night football game of the season. There were two major disadvantages for next Sunday’s game: By the time Sunday night arrives all the games had a likelihood of being dull and this coming Sunday is New Year’s Eve, a day when historically few Americans watch television.

The last Sunday night football game on New Year’s Eve was in 2006, when the Chicago Bears hosted the Green Bay Packers. It was quarterback Brett Favre’s last game with the Packers and still, only 13.4 million people watched that game, which is about a quarter fewer than the average Sunday Night Football game that season.

The last Sunday night football game of the year also happens to be the final game of the season, which is why the NFL tries to schedule a game that will definitely have playoff implications for one or both of the teams playing. This season, there were no such games that met the NFL’s criteria on the final week’s schedule.

The NFL would have either scheduled a game that had a chance of being boring or a game that already had no playoff implications at all. Instead according to multiple reports, there will be seven games scheduled for 1 p.m. and an unusually high nine games scheduled for 4:25 p.m. kickoffs. There won’t be an 8:30 p.m. game this year.

All of Sunday’s games will be broadcast on CBS or Fox (NBC won’t have a game this coming week). Unlike other weeks of the season, the NFL has the sole discretion about the scheduling of the final Sunday night game of the year.

